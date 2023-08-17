DARPA Initiates Study to Develop Moon-Based Economy

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has begun a seven-month study called LunA-10, which aims to analyze the infrastructure and technology required to establish a moon-based economy within the next ten years. The study seeks to create a framework for rapid scientific and commercial activity on and around the moon between 2025 and 2035. DARPA’s program manager, Michael Nayak, states that a significant paradigm shift is imminent in the lunar economy, and LunA-10 aims to identify solutions that can enable multi-mission lunar systems. These systems could include dual-use military and commercial technologies, such as a wireless power station providing communication and navigation capabilities.

DARPA’s initiative aligns with numerous countries, commercial companies, and organizations planning moon missions and envisioning a future lunar economy. Over the years, DARPA and the Air Force Research Laboratory have launched various programs exploring satellite sensing and logistics in a lunar environment. In addition, the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency is developing a Lunar Reference Frame to support a GPS-like capability for the moon.

The focus of DARPA’s study is to merge different infrastructure sectors with technological overlaps into hubs that could be developed in the future as economic activity on and around the moon grows. These sectors include transit and mobility, energy, communications, and revolutionary orbital or surface infrastructure concepts. While DARPA does not plan to fund technology development or transportation to the moon, it will collaborate with industry teams that possess expertise in lunar technology. These teams will assist in identifying enabling capabilities, developing an analytical framework, and addressing logistical and technical challenges for lunar operations.

The study is set to begin in November and run through June 2024. DARPA is working in coordination with NASA, which is devising a blueprint for scientific exploration on the moon and Mars, including the architecture for a long-term human presence in the region.