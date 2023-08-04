CityLife

Merritt Reservoir: Nebraska’s First Dark Sky Park

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 4, 2023
Last September, the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA) confirmed that the Sandhills in Nebraska have some of the darkest skies on Earth. Thanks to a joint effort between two Nebraska state agencies, the 729-acre Merritt Reservoir State Recreation Area has now become the first certified International Dark Sky Park in the state.

According to Brenda Culbertson, a solar system ambassador with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the Milky Way is so bright at Merritt Reservoir that it casts shadows on the ground. The IDA sees Merritt’s certification as a major step in conserving Nebraska’s nightscape and an opportunity to promote it as an astrotourism destination.

This year’s Nebraska Star Party attracted a record number of 382 registered stargazers, despite thunderstorms, soaring temperatures, and haze from Canadian wildfires. Visitors from Nebraska to New York and Michigan to Massachusetts flocked to Merritt Reservoir, eager for a clear night beneath the stars.

The success of the Nebraska Star Party over three decades has highlighted the rarity of dark skies in the 21st century due to light pollution. Research shows that approximately one-third of the planet, including 80% of Americans, can no longer see the Milky Way. However, at Merritt Reservoir, the skies are classified as Class 1 on the Bortle scale, making it one of the darkest stargazing locations in the world.

The founder of the Nebraska Star Party, Tom Miller, recognized the potential of Merritt Reservoir when he first visited in 1993. Despite the initial cloudy weather, Miller knew that when the clouds cleared, the stars would be magnificent. His enthusiasm for stargazing led to the creation of the popular Nebraska Star Party.

The official certification of Merritt Reservoir as a Dark Sky Park is seen as a significant achievement, but there are whispers of disappointment as the nearby wildlife management area didn’t participate in the process and missed the chance to be classified as a Dark Sky Sanctuary.

Merritt Reservoir’s certification as a Dark Sky Park highlights the importance of preserving dark skies and encourages visitors to enjoy the beauty of the stars.

