Merritt Reservoir: Nebraska’s First Certified Dark Sky Park

Last September, the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA) officially recognized Merritt Reservoir in Nebraska as the state’s first certified International Dark Sky Park. The designation confirms what attendees of the Nebraska Star Party have known for 30 years – the Sandhills region boasts some of the darkest skies on Earth. With the joint effort of two Nebraska state agencies, the 729-acre Merritt Reservoir State Recreation Area has become a conservation area for preserving Nebraska’s nightscape.

The IDA praised Merritt’s certification as a step towards conserving the region’s dark skies and promoting it as an astrotourism destination. The success of this designation can be seen in the turnout at the recent Nebraska Star Party, which drew the third-highest number of attendees on record. Despite unfavorable weather conditions, stargazers from Nebraska and beyond made their way to Merritt Reservoir to experience a clear night beneath the stars.

However, there were whispers among participants that bureaucracy prevented Merritt Reservoir from achieving the highest classification as a Dark Sky Sanctuary. If the 8,900-acre wildlife management area surrounding Merritt had participated, it would have joined less than 20 other certified dark-sky sanctuaries in the world.

The significance of Merritt Reservoir as a certified Dark Sky Park lies in the rarity of truly dark skies in the 21st century due to artificial light pollution. Research shows that approximately one-third of the planet, including 80% of Americans, can no longer see the Milky Way. In contrast, the skies over Merritt Reservoir are classified as a “true” Class 1 on the Bortle scale, indicating excellent stargazing potential.

The success of the Nebraska Star Party over the years is a testament to the compelling attraction of Merritt’s dark skies. Founder Tom Miller recognized the potential back in 1993 when he first visited the area. Since then, the star party has grown, drawing astronomy enthusiasts from around the world to experience the extraordinary darkness of the Sandhills.

Merritt Reservoir’s certification as a Dark Sky Park highlights the importance of preserving natural darkness and offers a unique opportunity for astrotourism in Nebraska.