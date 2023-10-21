Binary Black Holes May Be More Stable Than Previously Believed

Scientists have discovered that binary black holes may be more stable than initially thought. These black holes are formed when massive stars collapse into an infinitely dense “singularity.” With masses much larger than the sun, they have a strong gravitational pull that not even light can escape. Often, binary black holes are formed when two massive stars orbit each other.

As these black holes move, they create gravitational waves, which carry angular momentum away from the system. This causes the black holes to spiral together, eventually colliding and forming a single, more massive black hole. Previously, it was believed that this process was inevitable, and binary black holes would always become solitary objects.

However, scientists now understand that the universe is expanding, and this expansion is accelerating due to what is known as dark energy. This dark energy makes black holes sit in an ever-expanding fabric of space-time, raising the possibility that it could help keep binary black holes separated.

Researchers from the University of Southampton and the University of Cambridge explored this idea through complex mathematical models. They found that two non-rotating black holes could exist in equilibrium, with the expansion of the universe counteracting their gravitational attraction. This means that from a distance, a pair of black holes in equilibrium would look like a single black hole, making it difficult to detect whether it is a single object or a binary system.

Furthermore, the gravitational attraction between the binary black holes would prevent the expansion of the universe from pushing them too far apart. The researchers believe that their findings could apply to rotating black holes and even more complex black hole systems with multiple objects.

The study was published in the journal Physical Review Letters.

