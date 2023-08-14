Discovering Dark Energy in Our Cosmic Backyard

Researchers from the University of Cambridge have found a new method to measure dark energy, the mysterious force responsible for the universe’s accelerating expansion. By studying the movement of Andromeda and the Milky Way as they approach each other, these researchers believe it may be possible to detect and measure dark energy. This new technique allows for an upper limit to be placed on the cosmological constant, which is the simplest model of dark energy. The researchers found that this upper limit is five times higher than what can be detected from the early universe.

Previously, scientists have relied on studying distant galaxies to understand dark energy but have yet to directly detect it. By studying the movement of these neighboring galaxies, the researchers hope to gain a better understanding of dark energy in our cosmic neighborhood. However, this technique is still in its early stages of development.

Dark energy makes up more than two-thirds of the universe and is responsible for pushing objects apart. Only about 5% of the observable universe is visible matter, while dark matter comprises 27%, and dark energy comprises 68%. The cosmological constant, a constant energy density that pushes galaxies away from each other, is the simplest version of dark energy. Einstein temporarily added the cosmological constant to his theory of general relativity, but it was later discovered that an unknown force, dark energy, was causing the universe’s expansion to accelerate.

Andromeda, the closest galaxy to the Milky Way, is uniquely sensitive to dark energy. As the two galaxies draw closer, they will begin to orbit each other slowly, with a single orbit taking 20 billion years. Due to their massive gravitational forces, they will eventually merge and fall into each other in about five billion years. By studying the mass and movement of Andromeda, researchers hope to gain insights into the cosmological constant and dark energy.

While this technique is not a direct detection of dark energy, it has the potential to provide valuable information. The upcoming James Webb Telescope is expected to offer more accurate measurements of Andromeda’s mass and motion, which could help refine the understanding of dark energy. Furthermore, studying other pairs of galaxies could contribute to a deeper understanding of how dark energy affects the universe. Dark energy remains one of the biggest mysteries in cosmology, and this research brings us closer to unraveling its secrets.