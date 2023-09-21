NASA Warns that Asteroid Bennu Could Potentially Hit Earth

NASA has recently stated that the asteroid Bennu, which has been under observation for the past 25 years, has a possibility of colliding with Earth in the future. Bennu, a known dangerous asteroid, was first detected in 1999, and scientists predict that it could potentially collide with our planet by September 2182, according to the OSIRIS-REx science team.

According to a study published in ScienceDirect, Bennu has a six-year orbit around Earth and has already had three close encounters with our planet in 1999, 2005, and 2011. The scientists estimate the chances of an impact at 1 in 2,700, equivalent to a probability of about 0.037%.

The OSIRIS-REx mission, launched by NASA on September 8, 2016, aims to study Bennu in depth. In October 2020, the mission successfully touched the surface of the asteroid, collected a sample, and departed from its surface. This sample is expected to provide crucial insights into the solar system and reshape our understanding of its origins.

Astrophysicist Hakeem Oluyesi, speaking to ABC News, emphasized the significance of the OSIRIS-REx mission, stating that it will unveil vital information about the early solar system. He also mentioned the possibility of finding biological or precursor molecules for life within the collected samples.

If the asteroid Bennu were to collide with Earth, the impact would release an estimated 1,200 megatons of energy, equivalent to 24 times the power of the most powerful man-made nuclear weapon, as reported by ABC News.

In conclusion, NASA’s warnings about asteroid Bennu potentially colliding with Earth bring attention to the importance of ongoing scientific missions, such as OSIRIS-REx, which aim to deepen our understanding of these celestial objects and assess potential risks they may pose to our planet.

