Cygnus Cargo Freighter Arrives at International Space Station

The Cygnus NG-19 cargo freighter successfully arrived at the International Space Station on August 4th, carrying 8,200 pounds (3,700 kilograms) of supplies, experiments, and new technology. Built by Northrop Grumman, the spacecraft was named after astronaut Laurel Clark, who tragically died in the Columbia space shuttle disaster in 2003.

The Cygnus NG-19 launched on a version of the Antares rocket, utilizing a first stage built in Ukraine. It was captured by the Space Station’s robotic arm operated by astronauts Woody Hoburg and Frank Rubio at 5:52 a.m. EDT on August 4th. Berthing was confirmed at 8:30 a.m. EDT, and the hatch opening is scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT.

Inside the capsule, there is a new potable water dispenser that will provide the ISS crew with hot water and improved sanitization. The cargo also includes a memory card containing creative works from students worldwide. The Cygnus will deliver equipment for several cutting-edge ISS research projects, such as 3D cell models for gene therapy testing, a probe to measure plasma density over Earth, and the final version of a spacecraft fire protection experiment.

The Cygnus NG-19 mission launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia on August 1st and will remain docked at the station’s Unity module until October 2023. It marks the 19th commercial resupply mission from Northrop Grumman and the final planned launch of the current version of the Antares rocket.

Northrop Grumman is currently working on a new first stage in collaboration with Firefly Aerospace. The new rocket, Antares 330, is expected to debut in mid-2025. In the meantime, the company plans to launch its future cargo missions using SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.

Since 2014, the Cygnus craft has carried over 70,000 pounds (31,500 kg) of critical cargo to the International Space Station as part of the second Commercial Resupply Services contract.