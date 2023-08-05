Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus Spacecraft Delivers Cargo to the International Space Station

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft has successfully arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) with a significant amount of cargo. This mission marks the company’s 19th resupply mission for NASA.

The Cygnus spacecraft was launched aboard Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket on August 1, carrying over 8,200 pounds of cargo and science experiments. It was captured by NASA astronaut Woody Hoburg using the station’s Canadarm2 robotic arm.

Some of the highlights of the research facilitated by this Cygnus mission include new science experiments, crew supplies, and station hardware for the Expedition 66 crew. The delivery of these supplies opens up opportunities for innovative scientific research on board the ISS.

Northrop Grumman has named the Cygnus spacecraft the S.S. Laurel Clark in honor of the late NASA astronaut, Laurel Clark. Clark was a naval flight officer and undersea medical officer who tragically lost her life in the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster in 2003.

The Cygnus spacecraft will remain at the ISS until October before it is scheduled for a destructive re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere. This ensures the safe disposal of the spacecraft and any waste materials.

The successful arrival of the Cygnus spacecraft and its cargo is a testament to the ongoing collaboration between Northrop Grumman and NASA in supporting the scientific endeavors and crew needs on board the ISS. This mission contributes to the advancement of space exploration and the expansion of knowledge for the benefit of humanity.