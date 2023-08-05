Northrop Grumman Cygnus Cargo Ship Successfully Berths at International Space Station

An unpiloted Cygnus cargo ship, developed by Northrop Grumman, has successfully berthed at the International Space Station (ISS) after a smooth two-and-a-half-day rendezvous. The Cygnus cargo ship, carrying four tons of supplies and equipment, was captured by the station’s Canadian-built robot arm, operated by astronaut Woody Hoburg, as the two spacecraft passed 260 miles above northern Africa. The ship was then securely attached to the Unity module’s Earth-facing port, using motorized bolts to lock it in place.

The Cygnus cargo ship is named after astronaut Laurel Clark, who tragically lost her life in the 2003 space shuttle Columbia disaster. The naming pays tribute to her and the entire crew of the Columbia, highlighting the sacrifices made to advance human space exploration.

The Cygnus, launched from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, delivered a variety of supplies to the ISS. These included crew supplies, research equipment, station parts and equipment, and computer gear and spacewalk supplies. Additionally, fresh fruits such as grapefruit, apples, oranges, cherry tomatoes, and blueberries, as well as a pizza kit, an assortment of cheeses, and ice cream were also included.

With the successful berthing of the Cygnus spacecraft, the astronauts on board the ISS are now focused on upcoming activities. These include a Russian spacewalk on Wednesday, the undocking of a Russian Progress supply ship on August 20, and the arrival of another Progress ship four days later. Following this, NASA and SpaceX plan to launch a Crew Dragon spacecraft on August 25, carrying four new crew members to the station.

The replacement crew, consisting of NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen, cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, and Japanese veteran Satoshi Furukawa, will reach the ISS the day after the launch. They will replace the current crew, including Woody Hoburg, and prepare for their return to Earth on September 1, marking the end of a 179-day mission.

Subsequently, on September 15, Russia is planning to launch a Soyuz spacecraft with two cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut, who will replace astronaut Frank Rubio and two other cosmonauts. This crew is expected to return to Earth on September 27, concluding an extended 371-day mission.