Celebrating 11 Years on Mars: Curiosity Rover Explores Crater-Filled Location

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 4, 2023
NASA’s Curiosity rover, which has been exploring Mars for 11 years, recently investigated a location known as “Jau” that is covered in impact craters. This is a unique opportunity for scientists to study multiple craters in one place, providing valuable insights into Mars’s ancient climate. Jau is a pit stop on Curiosity’s journey towards Mount Sharp, a 3-mile-tall mountain that was once home to lakes, rivers, and streams.

The path up the mountain has been the most challenging for the rover so far. It has faced a combination of obstacles, including a steep 23-degree incline, slippery sand, and wheel-size rocks. These challenges caused the rover to experience faults and unexpected stoppages during its drives in May and June. Rover planners at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory had to come up with new strategies to navigate these difficult terrains.

Rover planners write hundreds of lines of code to command Curiosity’s mobility system and robotic arm. They collaborate with scientists to determine the rover’s direction, which pictures to take, and which targets to study. They also have to be vigilant for hazards and hazards hazards such as pointy rocks, deep sand, and unstable rock formations.

During the climb to Jau, the team encountered several faults that required adjustments to the rover’s path. Dane Schoelen, Curiosity’s strategic route planning lead, explained how they had to find alternative routes to avoid further difficulties. They relied on images from NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, although these images couldn’t provide precise details about the slope’s steepness or the presence of boulders.

Despite the challenges, Curiosity’s ascent to Jau was successful, and it was able to explore the crater-filled location. This mission continues to provide valuable information about Mars’s geological history and potential for past habitability.

Curiosity’s journey on Mars has been a remarkable achievement for NASA, showcasing the ingenuity and determination of the scientists and engineers involved in the mission.

