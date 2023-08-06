The Curiosity Rover Overcomes Challenging Ascent up Mount Sharp on Mars

The Curiosity rover on Mars is steadily making its way up Mount Sharp, a towering 3-mile-high mountain. Mountains on Mars provide valuable opportunities for scientific study, as their steep slopes can reveal layers of materials formed over time, like a geological time capsule. However, navigating such challenging terrain can be difficult for both humans and rovers.

The recent climb taken by Curiosity presented a considerable challenge. The difficulty of traversing the terrain depends on various factors, including the steepness of the slope, the slipperiness of the sand, and the presence of obstacles like boulders or sharp rocks. This particular ascent, carried out between May and June, included a 23-degree incline and numerous obstacles.

Amy Hale, a Curiosity rover driver at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), compared the experience to running up a sand dune on a beach, but with the added challenge of boulders in the way. Planning a safe route for the rover is crucial since communication between Earth and Mars has a delay of up to 20 minutes due to the relative positions of the planets. This delay makes real-time driving impossible and requires careful forward planning to protect the rover from harm.

During the recent ascent, the rover experienced frequent faults, which resulted in unexpected stops. These faults occurred when a wheel slipped or rolled over a high rock. Dane Schoelen, Curiosity’s strategic route planning lead at JPL, described the situation as playing “fault bingo” each day.

To overcome these challenges, the drivers made the decision to take a slight detour, which added a few weeks to the journey but ultimately offered a more manageable path for the rover. This detour allowed Curiosity to successfully reach the end of the climb.

The sense of accomplishment upon reaching the ridge was immense. Schoelen expressed the satisfaction of seeing the stunning vista from the top and feeling a connection to the Martian landscape. Looking back at Curiosity’s progress, he remarked, “I often feel like I’m standing right there next to Curiosity, looking back at how far it has climbed.”

The determination and problem-solving skills of the rover’s drivers have successfully guided Curiosity through this challenging ascent, bringing us closer to unravelling the secrets hidden within Mount Sharp on Mars.