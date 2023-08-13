The Mars Curiosity Rover Finds Evidence of Seasonal Weather and Flooding on Mars

The Mars Curiosity rover continues to uncover new information about the early history of the Red Planet. Recent photographs taken by the rover indicate that Mars once had seasonal weather patterns and experienced flooding. The images reveal a series of hexagonal shapes on the dry Martian surface, indicating the presence of mud that dried and cracked over time.

These patterns, known as Y junctions, have junction angles of approximately 120 degrees. Scientists studying the photographs explained that such angles can only occur after repeated cycles of wet and dry conditions. The cracks, which are only a few centimeters deep, suggest that short wet-dry cycles occurred over an extended period.

The presence of moisture on Mars has significant implications for the possibility of past life on the planet. Wet periods bring molecules together, while dry periods drive reactions to form polymers. When these processes occur repeatedly in the same location, the chances of complex molecule formation, including proteins and RNA required for life, significantly increase.

Curiosity has made a series of water-related discoveries since reaching the sulfate-bearing region of Mount Sharp in Mars’ Gale Crater. It observed popcorn-textured nodules containing minerals that indicated the prior presence of water and rippled rocks that suggested the area was once lapped by waves. The Perseverance Mars rover also recently found evidence of large, high-energy rivers in the Jezero Crater area, further supporting the theory that Mars was once wet and potentially inhabited.

The discovery of repeat wet-dry cycles on Mars refutes previous theories of a continuously declining water supply following an asteroid impact or volcanic eruption. Some scientists speculate that early Martian microbes may have significantly altered the atmosphere, causing it to cool and subsequently freeze Mars’ core, dissipate its magnetic field, and evaporate its atmosphere.

Overall, these findings provide valuable insights into the geologic and atmospheric history of Mars, bringing us closer to understanding the potential for past habitability on the Red Planet.