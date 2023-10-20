Taking Steps Toward Self-Sustaining Space Missions: Growing Food in Space

NASA is constantly working on developing missions to the moon and Mars, but one challenge they face is how to sustain crew members with food during their long stays in space. Currently, astronauts on the International Space Station rely on prepackaged food that needs regular resupply and may not provide optimal nutrition. In order to address this issue, researchers are investigating the possibility of growing food during missions.

The first step in this research is to identify the right plants to test. In 2015, NASA initiated a project called “Growing Beyond Earth” in collaboration with the Fairchild Botanical Garden in Miami. This program involves hundreds of middle and high school science classes across the United States growing different seeds in a habitat resembling the conditions of the space station. The seeds that thrive in these classrooms are then transferred to a chamber at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center for further testing. If they continue to grow well in this microgravity environment, they are sent to the space station for further evaluation.

In addition to plant selection, NASA has been testing facilities that could host microgravity gardens. One such facility is the Vegetable Production System, also known as Veggie. It is a simple and low-power chamber capable of holding up to six plants. The seeds are grown in small fabric “pillows” that the crew members tend to and water by hand, similar to caring for a garden on Earth. These gardens in space help researchers understand how plants grow and adapt in microgravity conditions, and what measures need to be taken to ensure their health and productivity.

By developing the technology and techniques to grow food in space, NASA aims to reduce reliance on regular resupply missions and provide astronauts with fresh, nutritious food for extended periods of time. This research not only benefits future missions to the moon and Mars but also has implications for sustainable agriculture here on Earth.

Sources: PHYS