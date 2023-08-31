The Oldest Volcanic Rock from Space: Erg Chech 002

A recent study published in Nature Communications reveals the discovery of Erg Chech 002, the oldest volcanic rock ever found. The rock was found in the Erg Chech sand sea, located in southern Algeria’s Sahara Desert. Initially thought to be unusual rocks, it was later determined that they were meteorite fragments dating back to the early stages of the solar system.

The researchers analyzed lead and uranium isotopes in Erg Chech 002 to determine its age. The results indicate that the volcanic rock is approximately 4.56556 billion years old, making it one of the most accurately dated objects from space. This finding challenges some common assumptions about the early solar system.

Aluminium-26, a radioactive isotope predominantly produced by exploding stars, is crucial for understanding the formation and development of the solar system. It decays over time into magnesium-26, providing a means to date events within the first few million years of the solar system’s existence. The decay of aluminium-26 also played a significant role in the melting of small primitive rocks that eventually formed the planets.

To accurately determine the age of ancient space rocks, a combination of aluminium-26 data, uranium, and lead data is necessary. Uranium has two important isotopes with long half-lives, which allows scientists to calculate the ages of events that occurred billions of years ago. By measuring the ratios of lead and uranium isotopes in Erg Chech 002, researchers were able to estimate the age of the rock with unprecedented accuracy.

Erg Chech 002 is classified as an “ungrouped achondrite,” a type of rock formed from melted planetesimals. Unlike other achondrites, such as those from Vesta 4 or the angrites with identified parent bodies, Erg Chech 002’s origin remains unknown. The study suggests that the parent body of Erg Chech 002 formed from material that had three to four times the amount of aluminium-26 compared to the source of angrite parent bodies. This discrepancy reveals the uneven distribution of aluminium-26 throughout the early solar system.

This research contributes to a better understanding of the early developmental stages of the solar system and the geological history of emerging planets. Further studies on various achondrite groups will continue to refine our knowledge and enhance our ability to reconstruct the earliest history of the solar system.

Source: The Conversation