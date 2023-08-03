Ancient Crusader Sword Found in Mediterranean Sea

A sword discovered at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea near Israel is believed to have been dropped there by a Crusader during battle between 800 and 900 years ago. The sword, measuring nearly 3 feet long and 1.8 inches wide, was found in 2021 during an underwater expedition. Initially limited in their analysis due to the heavy coating of concretions, archaeologists were able to use X-rays to visualize the original outline of the weapon. The X-ray revealed that the blade was bent, indicating damage likely incurred during the Crusades. The sword, known as the Newe-Yam sword, remained bent and not in a scabbard, further supporting this theory.

The Crusades were a series of religious wars between Christians and Muslims that spanned from 1095 to 1291. Co-author Jacob Sharvit suggests that the sword was used by a Crusader warrior who settled in the country after the First Crusade and established the Kingdom of Jerusalem. Despite the expectation of finding more swords from this period, only seven have been discovered in the country, most of them in the sea. It is believed that swords were not typically discarded, but rather the metal was recycled once they were no longer in use.

During medieval times, swords were highly valued and considered prized possessions among Crusaders. Losing a sword during a naval battle would have been detrimental or fatal. Lead author Joppe Gosker notes that swords were the main weapons used in face-to-face combat during that era and were expensive due to the quality iron required. Only nobility and professional soldiers were trained to wield swords.

Although no human remains were found near the sword’s resting place, researchers speculate that the soldier may still be buried in the depths and could one day be revealed by shifting sands. This discovery provides valuable insight into the history of the Crusades and the weaponry used during that time.