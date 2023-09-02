CityLife

Science

Hotfire Testing of Ariane 6 Rocket Delayed Due to Ground Equipment Problems

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 2, 2023
The hotfire testing of the new Ariane 6 rocket has been postponed due to technical difficulties with the ground equipment. The European Space Agency (ESA) announced that the test firing of the rocket’s core stage, which was scheduled for August 29, did not take place as planned at the spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.

The delay was caused by a technical issue with the control system that governs the rocket’s critical fluid operations, specifically the filling of the launcher and the automated countdown. Specialists are currently working on finding a solution to the problem. The ESA has rescheduled the next hotfire test for September 5, 2023.

The hotfire test is a crucial step in the development of the Ariane 6 rocket. It involves firing the rocket’s Vulcain 2.1 engine for a short period of time, testing its performance and functionality. Despite the delay in the core stage test, a longer hot-firing test is still planned for September 26. Additionally, the rocket’s upper stage will undergo a third hot-firing test at the German aerospace agency DLR’s technical center on September 1.

The Ariane 6 rocket, designed to replace the aging Ariane 5, has experienced several delays in its development. Initially planned to start flying in 2020, its inaugural launch has now been pushed back to 2024. This delay, along with the grounding of the Vega C rocket after a failure last year, has left Europe without independent access to space.

Sources:
– European Space Agency (ESA)
– Arianespace CEO

