Crocodilians’ Ancestors Grew Old Slowly

A new study published in Current Biology reveals that ancient crocodile ancestors, known as crocodylomorphs, grew more slowly compared to other large reptiles such as dinosaurs. The researchers examined the internal structure of fossil bones from 200 million-year-old crocodylomorphs found in South Africa and discovered that their growth rate was similar to that of their modern descendants. This challenges the existing belief that the slow growth seen in living crocodiles is a result of their sedentary, semiaquatic lifestyles.

The study also examined fossils of a newly discovered gigantic crocodilian ancestor that lived 210 million years ago. These fossils were found in the village of Qhemegha, South Africa. By studying the characteristics of these ancient bones, such as annual growth and bone tissue, the researchers determined that the new species grew slower than other large reptiles of its time. They also found that this slow growth strategy persisted throughout the evolution of crocodylomorphs, with more recent species decelerating growth even further.

Interestingly, the researchers suggest that the slow growth strategy played a significant role in the survival of crocodylomorphs during a mass extinction event at the end of the Triassic Period. While dinosaurs are thought to have survived the extinction by growing quickly, the slower-growing crocodylomorphs managed to survive and thrive after the event. This stark difference in growth strategies eventually led to the divergence of crocodilians and birds, their closest living relatives.

These findings provide insights into the evolutionary history of crocodilians and shed light on the factors that shaped their growth rates. Further research in this field will contribute to our understanding of how different species adapt and evolve over time.

Source:

– “Origins of slow growth on the crocodilian stem lineage” published in Current Biology.

– Wits University

(article citation: “Crocodilians’ ancestors grew old slowly,” retrieved from https://phys.org/news/2023-09-crocodilians-ancestors-grew-slowly.html)