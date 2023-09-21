Scientists Create Full-Length Spider Silk Using Transgenic Silkworms

Scientists have made a significant breakthrough in the production of spider silk by creating transgenic CRISPR silkworms. This achievement has the potential to revolutionize the production of lightweight, high-strength materials, offering a sustainable and environmentally responsible alternative to synthetic fibers like nylon.

The research article “High-strength and ultra-tough whole spider silk fibers spun from transgenic silkworms” was recently published in the journal Matter. This study, conducted by researchers from Southwest University in Chongqing, China, and Donghua University in Shanghai, China, provides valuable insights into the spinning mechanism and properties of spider silk.

Spider silk is known for its exceptional strength and toughness, but commercializing this material has been challenging due to scientific limitations and technical complexities. The researchers tackled this problem by developing a theoretical framework that clarifies the crucial elements that influence fiber strength and toughness. They drew inspiration from the mechanical characteristics of Kevlar and nylon, two polyamide fibers.

Using a technique called homology modeling, the scientists created a minimal structural model for silk, allowing them to predict and explain the mechanical differences between spider silk and silkworm silk. Building on this understanding, they successfully produced the first full-length spider silk fibers using CRISPR-Cas9-mediated silk spinning in silkworms. The transgenic silkworms were able to generate a remarkable fiber with extraordinary toughness (319 MJ/m3) and high tensile strength (1,299 MPa).

This breakthrough discovery paves the way for spider silk to be utilized as a sustainable alternative to synthetic fibers in various industries. With its exceptional strength and resilience, spider silk could be used in the development of supermaterials, including those needed for space elevators. These futuristic transportation structures rely on robust, thin cables or tethers anchored to the Earth and extending beyond its gravitational pull.

In summary, the creation of full-length spider silk using transgenic silkworms represents a significant advancement in the field of materials science. This breakthrough offers new possibilities for the production of environmentally friendly and high-performance fibers, contributing to the growth of ecological civilization.

Sources:

– “High-strength and ultra-tough whole spider silk fibers spun from transgenic silkworms” – Matter