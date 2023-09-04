CityLife

SpaceX Crew Dragon Safely Returns Astronauts from International Space Station

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 4, 2023
The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft has successfully returned four astronauts from the International Space Station (ISS) after a six-month stay in orbit. The Crew-6 commander, Stephen Bowen, pilot Woody Hoburg, cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, and UAE crewmate Sultan Alneyadi undocked from the ISS on Sunday and began their journey back to Earth, which lasted 17 hours.

The Crew Dragon executed a de-orbit thruster firing to slow down the spacecraft and re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere. As it streaked through the sky above Central America and north Florida, the spacecraft was enveloped in a cloud of super-heated plasma, slowing down from its orbital velocity of 17,100 mph to just 300 mph. The returning spacecraft appeared like a slow-motion meteor, creating a long, brilliant trail across the sky.

The Crew Dragon deployed its four main parachutes and gently splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean off Florida’s east coast at 12:17 a.m. SpaceX recovery crews quickly reached the spacecraft, ensuring its safety before transporting the astronauts to shore. After initial medical checks, the astronauts will be flown to Houston for debriefing, detailed medical evaluations, and reunions with their loved ones.

The Crew-6 mission marked a significant milestone, with the astronauts spending 185 days and 22 hours in space, orbiting the Earth 2,976 times and covering a distance of 78.9 million miles. During their mission, the astronauts welcomed several visiting vehicles and completed three spacewalks.

This successful return of the Crew Dragon demonstrates the continued progress and capabilities of SpaceX in the field of human spaceflight. NASA and SpaceX have expressed gratitude for the collaboration and look forward to future missions together.

Sources:
– [SpaceX Crew Dragon returns four astronauts from International Space Station](https://spaceflightnow.com/2023/09/06/spacex-crew-dragon-returns-four-astronauts-from-international-space-station/)
– Image source: Will Robinson-Smith/Spaceflight Now

