Crew Dragon Endurance Arrives at LC-39A Ahead of Crew 7 Launch

NASA and SpaceX are making progress towards the launch of Crew 7 to the International Space Station. Crew Dragon has arrived at Launch Complex 39A and will be attached to the Falcon 9 second stage. The launch is scheduled for August 25th at 3:49 a.m. ET.

The crew has already started their quarantine to ensure they remain in good health before heading to the Space Station. They are expected to arrive in Florida on August 20th.

This will be the third mission for Crew Dragon Endurance, following the Crew 3 and Crew 5 missions to the International Space Station. Before the launch, the solar panels will be attached to the trunk of the capsule, which provides power and serves as additional storage space.

Crew 7 will consist of NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli as Mission Commander, European Spacey Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen as Pilot, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa as Mission Specialist, and Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov as Mission Specialist.

After launching from Kennedy Space Center, the Crew Dragon capsule will dock with the Space Station approximately 23 hours later, on August 26th.

The Falcon 9 rocket that will launch Crew 7 is Booster 1081, which underwent a full-duration static fire test campaign in Texas before being transported to Florida. Another static fire test will be conducted a few days before launch to ensure the booster’s performance during launch.

If all goes according to plan, SpaceX could potentially launch three Falcon 9 rockets next week.