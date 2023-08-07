NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 Mission to International Space Station Rescheduled for August 21

NASA and SpaceX have rescheduled the Crew-7 mission launch for August 21 to allow for additional launch site preparation. The mission will transport a crew of four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, Endurance. The adjusted date provides extra time for launch site processing at Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. A backup opportunity is available on August 25 if necessary.

The date change is coordinated with ongoing activities aboard the ISS, including operations with other crew and cargo spacecraft. A Cygnus cargo spacecraft from Northrop Grumman recently arrived at the station, and a Roscosmos Progress cargo spacecraft is expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

The crew members for the Crew-7 mission include NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen, JAXA astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov. They will travel to the ISS aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, Endurance, making it the inaugural launch of the Falcon 9 booster chosen for this mission.

All the necessary hardware for the mission has already reached Florida and the Dragon spacecraft has been stacked with its trunk. Once the preflight checkouts are complete, the spacecraft will be mated to the rocket, which will be followed by the rollout of the integrated system.

Overall, NASA and SpaceX are working together to ensure a successful Crew-7 mission to the ISS, further advancing human space exploration and research.