Researchers in Brazil have recently unearthed the remains of an intriguing creature known as Venetorapter gassenae. This predator reptile, which lived approximately 230 million years ago, had remarkably large hands and long claws. Rodrigo Müller, a scientist from the Federal University of Santa Maria in Brazil, speculates that these distinctive features may have been used for catching prey or climbing trees. The remains of Venetorapter gassenae were found on a rice farm in Rio Grande do Sul, located in the southern region of Brazil.

Belonging to the group of reptiles called lagerpetids, Venetorapter gassenae possessed physical characteristics that set it apart. Pieces of the skeleton indicate that the creature stood at about 27.5 inches tall (~70 centimeters) and measured around 39 inches in length (~1 meter). It had fur resembling feathers and sported a long tail. Notably, Venetorapter gassenae had an elongated fourth finger on its right hand, a feature previously unseen in other lagerpetids. According to Müller, this suggests a close connection to pterosaurs, ancient flying reptiles that dominated the skies during the time of the dinosaurs.

Traditionally, lagerpetids were believed to lack the diversity in body structure observed in pterosaurs and dinosaurs. However, a study conducted by Müller and his team examined the shapes and sizes of fossils from 18 different dinosaur species, 10 pterosaur species, and their reptilian ancestors, including Venetorapter gassenae. Surprisingly, they discovered that lagerpetids may have been equally as diverse as pterosaurs and even more varied than dinosaurs during the Triassic period.

Further discoveries of Venetorapter gassenae fossils could yield valuable insights into the creature’s diet, appearance, and habitat. Müller emphasizes that these findings indicate that the precursors of dinosaurs and pterosaurs already exhibited significant morphological diversity, challenging previous assumptions about the evolution of these groups. The study, published in the Journal Nature, highlights the flourishing diversity among lagerpetids during the Triassic era.