NASA Prepares for Return of First U.S. Asteroid Sample

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission is on track to bring back the first U.S. asteroid sample to Earth in September. The mission recently completed a successful mockup drop test in Utah’s West Desert, a crucial step before the arrival of the actual sample capsule.

The test involved dropping a training model of the sample return capsule from an aircraft, simulating its landing in the Utah Test and Training Range. This drop test ensures that NASA is ready to receive the actual capsule, which will contain samples collected from the asteroid Bennu almost three years ago.

The OSIRIS-REx team has been conducting several rehearsals and preparations for the delivery of the capsule. The mission’s principal investigator, Dante Lauretta, expressed pride in the team’s efforts and their readiness for sample recovery.

The sample return capsule is carrying approximately 8.8 ounces of rocky material from the surface of Bennu. Scientists will study the samples to gain insights into the formation of our solar system, the origin of organics that may have led to life on Earth, and how planets and the solar system formed.

On September 24, the capsule will enter Earth’s atmosphere and touch down in Utah’s West Desert. After landing, the capsule will be transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where it will undergo further processing, documentation, and distribution to scientists worldwide for analysis.

The OSIRIS-REx mission is a collaboration between NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, the University of Arizona, Lockheed Martin Space, the Canadian Space Agency, and Japan’s Hayabusa2 mission.

