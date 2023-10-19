Exploring Neptune: New Proposal for a Mission to the Outermost Planet

Planetary scientists have long been fascinated with Neptune, the outermost planet in our solar system, but due to its extreme distance, sending a spacecraft to orbit or land on Neptune has proven to be a significant challenge. However, a group of researchers has put forward a radical new idea for a future mission to Neptune that involves utilizing the thin atmosphere of Triton, Neptune’s largest moon.

In a recent paper, the researchers highlighted the successful completion of NASA’s Low-Earth Orbit Flight Test of an Inflatable Decelerator (LOFTID) in 2022. They proposed using a LOFTID-like apparatus, called an aeroshell, to slow down a spacecraft as it approaches Triton. Despite Triton’s atmosphere having less than 1/70,000 the air pressure of Earth’s atmosphere, the researchers found that it could still provide enough deceleration to allow the spacecraft to enter a captured orbit around Neptune.

To achieve this, the orbiter would need to descend to as low as 6 miles (10 kilometers) above the surface of Triton. Unlike other mission ideas, Triton’s lack of significant mountain ranges reduces the risk of a catastrophic collision. The researchers estimate that utilizing the aeroshell technique, a mission to Neptune could be completed in as little as 15 years, significantly shorter than current mission concepts.

Additionally, this proposed mission would provide an opportunity to study Triton, which is considered one of the most peculiar objects in the solar system. Believed to be a captured Kuiper Belt object, getting an up-close view of Triton from just a few kilometers above its surface would yield valuable scientific insights.

While a return mission to Neptune presents numerous challenges due to its immense distance, this innovative proposal offers a promising solution. By leveraging the atmosphere of Triton, scientists could overcome some of the obstacles involved in reaching and orbiting the enigmatic planet. Further research and technological advancements will be necessary to turn this proposal into reality.

Definitions:

1. LOFTID – Low-Earth Orbit Flight Test of an Inflatable Decelerator, a NASA program designed to develop an inflatable shield to protect spacecraft during atmospheric descent.

2. Aeroshell – A protective shell or shield used during atmospheric entries to reduce a spacecraft’s velocity and protect it from extreme heat.

3. Kuiper Belt – A region of the solar system beyond Neptune, containing numerous small icy bodies and considered a remnant of the early solar system.

