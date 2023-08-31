The Mystery of Our Origins: Did the Line of African Apes and Humans Begin in Eurasia?

The question of where the common ancestor to African apes and the Homo line emerged has long been debated. While the classic answer is Africa, there is a case for a Eurasian origin that may have grown stronger with the recent discovery of Anadoluvius turkae, a previously unknown 8.7-million-year-old hominine in Turkey.

The analysis of Anadoluvius’ skull and its classification as an ancient European hominine has led researchers to argue that the hominine line emerged in Eurasia and subsequently expanded to Africa. While these lineages died out in Europe, they experienced rapid diversification in Africa, resulting in the great apes and various hominins, including Homo sapiens.

Previously, the assumption was that the African origin of the hominine line was the earliest agreed-upon members of the line culminating in humans had been found there. Additionally, Africa is home to multiple great apes, while Europe has none. However, fossils of ancient hominines have been discovered in Bulgaria, Turkey, and Greece that predate the earliest known African fossil hominin. This discovery has challenged the African origin theory.

The recent discovery of Anadoluvius in Turkey supports the theory that hominines emerged and diversified in Europe before appearing in Africa, in the form of Sahelanthropus. If older fossils from Europe such as Dryopithecus and Rudapithecus are also considered hominines, this would push the presence of European hominines back to over 12 million years ago.

While there are some inconclusive indications of earlier hominines in Africa, the discovery of Anadoluvius provides new information on the hominines in Europe between 10 and 7 million years ago. The debate between European and African origin remains, but this discovery adds to the complexity of our understanding of human evolution.

Sources:

– Nature journal Communications Biology

– Researchers from Ankara University and the University of Toronto