Can Geoengineering Prevent the Melting of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet?

Researchers from the University of Bern have investigated whether it would be possible to prevent the melting of the West Antarctic ice sheet by artificially influencing solar radiation. The study, published in Nature Climate Change, examined the effects and risks of geoengineering methods known as solar radiation management (SRM) on the Antarctic ice sheet.

The researchers focused on the introduction of aerosols into the stratosphere to block solar radiation, effectively dimming the sun. Their ice model simulations showed that if emissions continue unabated, SRM could delay the collapse of the West Antarctic ice sheet but not prevent it. However, in a medium emissions scenario combined with early SRM deployment, it could be an effective tool to slow or even prevent the collapse.

The researchers emphasized that the most effective way to prevent long-term collapse is rapid decarbonization. They recommend reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero without delay for the greatest chances of a stable ice sheet. The study also raised concerns about the unforeseen side effects of geoengineering, which are still poorly studied.

The study highlighted the urgency of limiting global temperature increase to below 2 degrees and the need to consider technical measures to influence the climate. Geoengineering methods, while offering potential emergency solutions, come with high risks and incalculable consequences for future generations. Further research and modeling are necessary to fully understand the effects and risks of solar radiation management and other geoengineering approaches.