An Undetected Earth-Like Planet Could Be Deviating Orbits in Our Solar System

Astronomers have long been puzzled by the unusually egg-shaped orbit of the dwarf planet 90377 Sedna. Its 11,400-year orbit takes it to extreme distances from the sun, including beyond the Kuiper Belt and into the Oort cloud. Scientists have struggled to explain how such a world could form in this seemingly empty region of space. However, a new study suggests that the orbits of Sedna and other trans-Neptunian objects (TNOs) may be influenced by an undetected Earth-like planet.

Two Japanese researchers conducted computer simulations to analyze the effects of this hypothetical planet on TNOs. The simulations showed that the extreme orbits observed for Sedna and other TNOs could be produced by the presence of a planet between 1.5 to three times the size of Earth, located 23 billion to 46 billion miles from the sun.

This newly hypothesized planet, dubbed “Kuiper Belt Planet (KBP),” would be closer to the sun and more influential on the orbits of objects in the Kuiper Belt compared to the theoretical Planet Nine. While Planet Nine remains undetected, if it exists, it could be residing between 37 billion to 74 billion miles from the sun.

It is important to note that neither the KBP nor Planet Nine have been directly or indirectly spotted yet. The authors of the study state that if the KBP orbits within 34 billion miles, there is a 90% chance of detecting it in the sky. However, more information about the structure of objects in the Kuiper Belt is needed to confirm or rule out the existence of the KBP.

The search for hidden worlds in the outer regions of our solar system is not new. The potential existence of Planet Nine gained significant attention, with its theoretical presence influencing the orbits of several Kuiper Belt objects. However, some astronomers argue that the eccentric orbits of these objects could occur without the presence of Planet Nine. A recent independent study even claimed that the data used to theorize Planet Nine was biased and concluded that the chances of such a planet existing are very low.

This research, published in The Astronomical Journal, provides an alternative explanation for the peculiar orbits of Sedna and other TNOs. Further investigations and observations are necessary to uncover the truth behind these mysterious phenomena in our solar system.

