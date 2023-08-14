The Potential of a Space “Umbrella” to Mitigate Climate Change

A study published in the scientific journal PNAS proposes an innovative solution for mitigating climate change by attaching an umbrella or shield onto an asteroid. István Szapudi, an astronomer at the University of Hawai’i’s Institute for Astronomy, suggests that this shield could block approximately 1.7% of the sun’s rays, thereby slowing down planetary warming.

Szapudi compares the concept of an asteroid umbrella to kite surfing, where the force of the radiation from the sun hitting the shield transfers enough momentum to move it. However, the idea is not yet feasible as current rockets do not possess the necessary force to carry a large shield into the solar system. If technological advancements allow for this in the future, it could potentially become a realistic climate solution.

The researcher believes that this study marks the beginning of future innovation. He suggests collaborating with asteroid experts to identify asteroids that can be manipulated to block sunlight and researching how the shield could be manufactured, assembled, and transported into outer space.

It is important to note that this idea is just one among many proposed geoengineering projects aimed at mitigating climate change. Other suggestions involve using space to deflect sunlight away from the Earth, such as the idea of launching a raft of “bubbles” into space or shooting moon dust into Earth’s orbit. However, these solutions are still theoretical and would require technological advancements to become feasible.

Szapudi emphasizes that geoengineering ideas, including the asteroid shield, should be explored alongside other strategies to address the climate crisis. He believes that multiple approaches are necessary to effectively mitigate climate change.