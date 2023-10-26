New Tools for Astronauts: Exploring Spacewalk Challenges and Innovations

Two daring cosmonauts embarked on a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday, October 25, encountering a fascinating coolant leak that had been observed earlier in the month. Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, both from the Russian space agency Roscosmos, eagerly set out on their extravehicular activity (EVA) with a mission to document and isolate the coolant leak from the radiator.

During the spacewalk, Kononenko closely observed the pooling ammonia, which had formed a growing “blob” or “droplet.” This unique view led to the contamination of one of his tethers, which had to be secured in a bag and left outside the space station. The cosmonauts, prepared for any potential encounters with the toxic coolant, diligently cleaned their spacesuits and tools to ensure no trace of the ammonia made its way back inside the station.

While documenting the radiator, Kononenko discovered an astonishing sight: numerous uniform holes on the surface of the panels. Intrigued, he radioed the flight controllers at Moscow Mission Control, describing them as having “very even edges, like they’ve been drilled through.” The chaotic distribution of these holes adds to the mystery surrounding this incident.

The residual ammonia that leaked when the valves were closed is believed to have contributed to the formation of the “blob.” Russian engineers will carefully analyze the data collected by the cosmonauts in order to determine the cause of the leak and develop solutions for future radiator maintenance.

Additionally, during this spacewalk, Kononenko and Chub successfully installed a synthetic radar communications system on the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module. This new system will play a crucial role in monitoring Earth’s environment. They also released a small cube-shaped nanosatellite, designed to test solar sail technology. While the solar wings did not extend as planned, the mission successfully tested the deployment mechanism.

This exhilarating 7-hour, 41-minute spacewalk concluded with the closing of the hatch to the Poisk module airlock. In total, it marked Chub’s first spacewalk and Kononenko’s impressive sixth, bringing his cumulative spacewalking time to an impressive 41 hours and 43 minutes.

FAQ:

Q: What was the purpose of the spacewalk?

A: The purpose of the spacewalk was to document and isolate a coolant leak from an external radiator on the ISS.

Q: What did the cosmonauts observe during the spacewalk?

A: They observed a growing “blob” or “droplet” of coolant, as well as numerous uniform holes on the radiator’s surface.

Q: How will the data collected be used?

A: Russian engineers will analyze the data to determine the cause of the leak and develop solutions for future radiator maintenance.

Q: What other tasks were performed during the spacewalk?

A: The cosmonauts installed a synthetic radar communications system and released a nanosatellite to test solar sail technology.

Q: How long was the spacewalk?

A: The spacewalk lasted for 7 hours and 41 minutes.

Sources: NASA TV, Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos)