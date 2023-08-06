The Lopsided Tug of War Between NGC 1532 and NGC 1531

The spiral galaxy NGC 1532, also known as Haley’s Coronet, is engaged in a gravitational battle with its smaller neighbor, the dwarf galaxy NGC 1531. This stunning image was captured by the Dark Energy Camera (DECam) of the US Department of Energy (DOE) on the Víctor M. Blanco 4-meter Telescope at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory. It showcases the gravitational interaction between these two galaxies as they merge.

Galaxies evolve and grow over billions of years by merging with nearby companions. This image perfectly illustrates this intricate process. NGC 1532, a massive barred spiral galaxy, is located 55 million light-years away in the southern constellation Eridanus. Its spiral arms are seen edge-on from Earth, with one arm pulling down and the other pushing up, influenced by the gravitational forces of NGC 1531. Eventually, NGC 1532 will consume its smaller companion, resulting in their merger.

Despite its small size, NGC 1531 also exerts a noticeable gravitational influence on NGC 1532. One of the spiral arms of NGC 1532 is distorted due to this interaction. Additionally, plumes of gas and dust can be seen bridging the gap between the two galaxies. This interaction has triggered bursts of star formation in both galaxies.

This gravitational tug of war is a glimpse into how large galaxies evolve by absorbing smaller galaxies. Similar processes have occurred in the Milky Way in the past. The DECam, with its wide-field imaging capabilities on the Víctor M. Blanco Telescope, enables astronomers to study these galactic interactions in detail. It also helps in mapping the influence of dark matter on galaxies across the observable Universe.

This image is a testament to the remarkable phenomena and cosmic lifecycle that galaxies go through as they merge and evolve.