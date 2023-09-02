The Origins of Supermassive Black Holes: Insights from Observing Early Quasars

The mystery surrounding the origins of supermassive black holes (SMBHs), which are black holes with masses over a million times that of the Sun, has puzzled scientists for years. These massive cosmic entities are commonly found at the cores of galaxies and have a close relationship with their host galaxies. Understanding the origins of SMBHs is not only crucial for unraveling the mysteries of these enigmatic objects but also for shedding light on the formation processes of galaxies.

To investigate the origins of SMBHs, scientists have turned their attention to the early universe. By observing the distant universe, which allows them to look back in time, researchers can gain insights into whether SMBHs existed during the universe’s infancy, which was less than a billion years after the Big Bang.

In a recent study conducted using the Subaru Telescope in Hawaii, a team of researchers discovered 162 quasars in the early universe. Quasars are a special class of SMBHs with shining outskirts, where infalling material releases gravitational energy. Of the 162 quasars discovered, 22 were found to exist when the universe was less than 800 million years old, making them the most ancient quasars known to date.

By analyzing the properties of these quasars, the researchers determined the luminosity function, which describes the space density of quasars as a function of radiation energy. They found that quasars were forming rapidly in the early universe, while the overall shape of the luminosity function remained relatively unchanged over time. This finding provides important constraints for theoretical models and contributes to our understanding of the origin of SMBHs.

However, the research also revealed that quasars alone could not account for the energy required for a major phase transition in the early universe called cosmic reionization. Other energy sources, such as the radiation from massive hot stars in forming galaxies, are believed to have played a crucial role in this event.

In conclusion, the discovery of ancient quasars in the early universe and the analysis of their properties have provided valuable insights into the origins of supermassive black holes. While many questions still remain, these findings contribute to our understanding of the co-evolution of galaxies and SMBHs and the cosmic processes that shaped our universe.

