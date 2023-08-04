Mystery of Superpowerful Stellar Flare Solved: Young Planet Burning Up in Extreme Evaporation

A team from the University of Leicester has made a groundbreaking discovery that may explain a stellar flare that is a trillion times more powerful than the largest solar flares. The researchers propose that a massive young planet, approximately ten times larger than Jupiter, is undergoing extreme evaporation near a protostar, resulting in the unprecedented flare.

The scientists focused their study on the protostar FU Ori, located 1,200 light years from our solar system. This star experienced a significant increase in brightness 85 years ago, which has not faded as expected. While it was initially believed that the increase in luminosity was due to material falling onto the protostar from a protoplanetary disc, the details of this process remained a mystery.

Through simulations and modeling, the researchers discovered a new process dubbed the “disc inferno” of young planets. In this scenario, a gas giant planet formed in the protoplanetary disc migrates rapidly towards its host star under the influence of gravity. As the planet approaches the star, the intense heat ignites the outer layers of the planet’s atmosphere, causing it to become a source of fresh material that feeds the star and increases its brightness.

The team’s findings, published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, suggest that similar planet elimination events could occur in developing solar systems. Statistics indicate that each solar system may witness up to a dozen of these events.

This discovery has significant implications for our understanding of star and planet formation. Protoplanetary discs, often considered nurseries of planets, are now understood to be violent and chaotic environments where many young planets are burned and consumed by their stars. The researchers believe that this new understanding may apply to other flaring stars and are eager to investigate further.

The study was funded by the UK Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC), and the researchers emphasize the importance of exploring whether other flaring stars can be explained using this scenario.

Overall, the team’s research provides valuable insights into the dynamic processes at play during star and planet formation, reshaping our understanding of these cosmic phenomena.