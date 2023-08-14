CityLife

Hubble Space Telescope Image Reveals Massive Galaxy Cluster 2MASX J05101744-4519179

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 14, 2023
The Hubble Space Telescope has captured an image of a massive galaxy cluster known as 2MASX J05101744-4519179. Situated in the constellation Pictor, approximately 2.6 billion light-years away from Earth, this cosmic structure is a remarkable example of the vastness of the universe.

Observing galaxy clusters like 2MASX J05101744-4519179 can significantly contribute to our understanding of the evolution and interactions between dark and luminous matter within these clusters. Additionally, these observations unveil the presence of powerful gravitational lenses that magnify distant objects through gravitational lensing. Identifying the locations of these lenses can facilitate future observations with both Hubble and the upcoming NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope.

The image of 2MASX J05101744-4519179 was created using two of Hubble’s instruments: the Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) and the Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS). These third-generation instruments offer excellent image quality and high sensitivity, allowing astronomers to study a variety of scientific questions. While WFC3 captures images across the ultraviolet, visible, and near-infrared spectrum, ACS is optimized specifically for visible-light observations.

To achieve the best results from Hubble’s observations, the instruments are equipped with built-in corrective optics. During the construction of Hubble, a small error occurred, resulting in the primary mirror being ground slightly incorrectly. This discrepancy was corrected with the development of an instrument called COSTAR. Subsequent instruments like WFC3 and ACS were designed with their own corrective optics to compensate for any remaining aberrations.

The Hubble Space Telescope continues to provide stunning images and valuable scientific data, enhancing our understanding of the universe and its many wonders.

