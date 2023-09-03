Webb Space Telescope Reveals New Structures Within Iconic Supernova

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has provided unprecedented clarity in capturing detailed images of Supernova 1987A (SN 1987A), shedding new light on this celestial event and deepening our understanding of supernovas. The James Webb Space Telescope, with its Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) instrument, has uncovered new structures within SN 1987A that were previously unseen.

The image captured by Webb’s NIRCam reveals several key structures within SN 1987A. At the center, there is a keyhole-shaped structure formed by material ejected from the supernova explosion. To the left and right of the keyhole, faint crescents have been discovered, which are only visible in infrared wavelengths. Beyond the crescents, there is an equatorial ring that contains bright hot spots, formed from material ejected thousands of years before the supernova explosion. Surrounding the equatorial ring, there is diffuse emission and two faint outer rings.

These new structures provide valuable insights into the development of supernovas over time. While previous observations from telescopes like Hubble and Spitzer have detected some of these structures to varying degrees, the unparalleled sensitivity and spatial resolution of the James Webb Space Telescope has allowed for the discovery of new features, such as the small crescent-like structures. These crescents may be part of the outer layers of gas ejected from the supernova explosion and their brightness could be indicative of limb brightening, an optical phenomenon that occurs when viewing expanding material in three dimensions.

The study of SN 1987A is crucial for understanding the evolution of supernovas. Located 168,000 light-years away in the Large Magellanic Cloud, SN 1987A has been the subject of intense observations since its discovery in 1987. The new observations from the James Webb Space Telescope add another piece to the puzzle, deepening our understanding of this iconic supernova.

Source:

– NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration): NASA is an independent agency of the United States government that conducts research, develops technology, and launches missions to explore and study Earth, the solar system, and the universe beyond. Its James Webb Space Telescope has provided the new insights into Supernova 1987A.