Unusually Powerful Gamma-Ray Burst Linked to Neutron Star Merger

An international team of scientists has linked an unusually powerful gamma-ray burst (GRB 211211A) in a nearby galaxy to a neutron star merger. This burst, characterized by its excess of infrared light, was found to originate from a kilonova, an event that occurs when neutron stars collide.

The burst, known as GRB 211211A, was detected in December 2021 by NASA’s Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory and the Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope. It lasted for about a minute, which is longer than the typical duration of a gamma-ray burst caused by the collapse of a massive star into a supernova. However, it exhibited different characteristics, including an excess of infrared light and a faster fadeout, suggesting a unique phenomenon.

In a recent study published in the journal Nature, the international team of scientists identified the infrared light emitted during the burst as coming from a kilonova. Kilonovae are rare events believed to be generated when neutron stars or a neutron star and a black hole collide, producing heavy elements such as gold and platinum. Prior to this study, kilonovae had only been associated with gamma-ray bursts lasting less than two seconds.

The research team, led by Jillian Rastinejad at Northwestern University in the US, along with physicists from the University of Birmingham and the University of Leicester in the UK, and Radboud University in The Netherlands, found that this particular kilonova produced approximately 1,000 times the mass of the Earth in heavy elements. This supports the idea that kilonovae are the primary sources of gold in the universe.

The discovery of GRB 211211A without the detection of gravitational waves is significant. Its proximity in a neighboring galaxy just 1 billion light years away allowed scientists to study the merger in unprecedented detail. The findings provide insights into the behavior of high-energy electrons in gamma-ray bursts and offer potential explanations for other puzzling gamma-ray bursts that have not fit the standard interpretations.

Overall, this study sheds light on the connection between neutron star mergers, kilonovae, and gamma-ray bursts. It also has implications for future gravitational wave observations, providing exciting prospects for further understanding these cosmic events.