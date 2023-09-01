The MIT-led Cosmic Explorer Project: A Next-Generation Gravitational-Wave Detector

The MIT-led Cosmic Explorer project has received a significant funding boost of $9 million dollars from the National Science Foundation to support the design phase for a next-generation gravitational-wave observatory. Named Cosmic Explorer, this observatory aims to detect ripples in space-time from as far back as the early universe. The detectors of Cosmic Explorer are planned to be much larger than those of the existing LIGO observatories, spanning the length of a small city.

Gravitational waves are ripples in the fabric of space and time caused by catastrophic events like colliding black holes or merging neutron stars. The current network of detectors, including LIGO, Virgo, and KAGRA, picks up these ripples every few days. However, with the development of Cosmic Explorer, scientists hope to detect gravitational-wave sources every few minutes.

The executive director of Cosmic Explorer, Matthew Evans, and co-principal investigator Salvatore Vitale, both from MIT, shared their insights on the project. Cosmic Explorer will be much larger than LIGO, with a size of 40 kilometers on each side. The signal from a gravitational wave is directly related to the size of the detector, making larger detectors more effective.

The search for suitable sites for this massive detector is underway, taking advantage of publicly available digital data. The team is looking for flat, bowl-shaped regions at an appropriate altitude that are also not in the middle of cities or lakes. Western regions of the United States show promise for potential candidate sites.

Cosmic Explorer is considered a “next-generation” observatory, and the goal is to eventually replace existing observatories like LIGO. The scientific discoveries made by Cosmic Explorer could have a significant impact on our understanding of the universe. It would enable scientists to observe sources much farther away, shedding light on phenomena such as colliding black holes and neutron stars. The name of the game will change in terms of the science we can achieve with this groundbreaking observatory.

