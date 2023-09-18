Spot the International Space Station in Fort St. John’s Night Sky

Fort St. John, B.C. residents will have the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the International Space Station (ISS) this month, according to Spot The Station, an extension of NASA.

Spot The Station provides a schedule of dates, times, and locations for potential ISS sightings in Fort St. John. For instance, on Monday at 8:20 p.m., the ISS will be visible for approximately five minutes. It will appear at a 10-degree elevation above the southwest (SW) and disappear at a 16-degree elevation above the east-southeast (ESE), with a maximum height of 25 degrees. Another sighting is expected on Monday at 9:56 p.m., lasting for two minutes.

The maximum height of the ISS is measured in degrees, representing its elevation from the horizon in the night sky. Zero degrees corresponds to the horizon, while 90 degrees indicates the point directly overhead. To determine where the ISS will become visible, NASA advises skywatchers to extend their arm fully and position their fist on the horizon. The top of the closed fist will approximate 10 degrees.

Beyond Monday, Fort St. John has 16 more opportunities to spot the ISS until September 30th. For further information on ISS sightings in Fort St. John, refer to the official website.

