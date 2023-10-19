Juvenile Crown-of-Thorns Starfish Can Withstand Heatwaves, Posing a Greater Threat to Coral Reefs

Recent research conducted by marine biologists from the University of Sydney has shed light on the resilience of juvenile crown-of-thorns starfish to heatwaves, raising concerns about the potential exacerbation of coral reef damage caused by climate change. Crown-of-thorns starfish are native to the Great Barrier Reef and are known to be one of the most significant predators of coral. The damage they cause is second only to cyclones and bleaching events in terms of coral mortality.

The study, led by Professor Maria Byrne and published in the journal Global Change Biology, revealed that juvenile crown-of-thorns starfish are capable of tolerating high heat levels that are lethal to coral. This resilience allows them to survive heatwaves and continue their life cycle as carnivorous predators that feed on newly regrowing coral.

The findings indicate that even if the adult crown-of-thorns starfish population declines due to climate change-driven ocean warming, the herbivorous young starfish can patiently wait for the right conditions to grow into coral-eating predators. This could lead to a resurgence of the predator population and further damage to coral reefs.

Climate change is already causing coral bleaching and death when water temperatures rise by 1-3 degrees Celsius. The study found that juvenile crown-of-thorns starfish can tolerate three times the heat intensity that causes coral bleaching. This ability, coupled with their preference for rubble habitats generated by coral bleaching and mortality, allows their numbers to gradually build up over time.

The researchers also identified factors that contribute to the survival of juvenile crown-of-thorns starfish in warming conditions. Their small size reduces their physiological requirements, and their ability to feed on a variety of food sources, including coralline algae, enhances their resilience.

According to the study’s co-author, Matt Clements, the findings highlight the potential role of bleaching-induced coral mortality in contributing to crown-of-thorns starfish outbreaks. The loss of natural predators and the accumulation of nutrients in the water also play a role in exacerbating the impact of climate change on coral reefs.

Further research is needed to understand the implications of these findings for marine ecosystems and the conservation of coral reefs.

Reference:

“Juvenile waiting stage crown-of-thorns sea stars are resilient in heatwave conditions that bleach and kill corals” by Maria Byrne, http://dx.doi.org/10.1111/gcb.15912