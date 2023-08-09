Coral Reef Resilience Enhanced Through Integrated Land-Sea Management

Coastal areas around the world are facing significant human impacts and the consequences of climate change, jeopardizing the health and resilience of marine ecosystems. In particular, coral reef ecosystems are being profoundly affected by both local stressors and marine heatwaves triggered by rising ocean temperatures. While reducing local impacts can improve reef resistance and recovery, clear guidance on effective actions for supporting coral reefs in the face of climate change is lacking.

A study conducted in the Hawaiian Islands sought to address this knowledge gap by combining surveys of reef change with a 20-year time series of land-sea human impacts. The researchers found that reefs with increased populations of herbivorous fish and reduced land-based stressors, such as wastewater pollution and urban runoff, showed positive coral cover trajectories before the disturbance. These reefs also exhibited lower coral mortality following severe heat stress compared to reefs with depleted fish populations and heightened land-based impacts.

The study also employed scenario modeling to evaluate the potential outcomes of simultaneously reducing land-sea human impacts. The results indicated that such interventions could significantly increase the probability of reefs having high reef-builder cover four years after a disturbance compared to isolated actions targeting either land or sea.

The findings highlight the importance of integrated land-sea management in protecting and conserving coral reef ecosystems. Currently, governance efforts tend to be sector-based, causing a lack of coordination between land- and sea-based management strategies. Recognizing the interconnectedness of these ecosystems is crucial for their long-term survival in the face of changing climates.

This research supports international initiatives aiming to protect 30% of the Earth’s land and ocean ecosystems by 2030. By implementing integrated land-sea management practices, coastal areas can better achieve conservation goals and provide coral reefs with the best chance of persistence.