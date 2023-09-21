Talking to Plants: Plant Scientists Develop Light-Based Messaging Tool

A team of plant scientists at the Sainsbury Laboratory Cambridge University (SLCU) is working on developing a tool that uses light-based messaging to communicate with plants. This tool, called Highlighter, has already demonstrated the ability to control plant immunity and pigment production by modifying light conditions. The researchers believe that if plants could communicate with humans and be pre-warned about pest attacks or extreme weather events, it could revolutionize agriculture and lead to more sustainable farming practices. The Highlighter system uses specific light conditions to activate the expression of target genes in plants, triggering their defense mechanisms.

The concept of humans being able to communicate with plants has long fascinated people. Dr. Alexander Jones, the lead researcher, explains that if plants could be alerted to an impending disease outbreak or pest attack, they could activate their natural defense mechanisms, preventing widespread damage. Similarly, plants could be informed about approaching extreme weather events, enabling them to adjust their growth patterns or conserve water.

Optogenetics, the scientific technique used in this research, involves using light to control biomolecular processes at the cellular level. In the last decade, optogenetics has played a crucial role in neuroscience, allowing scientists to isolate functions of individual neurons and gain a better understanding of the brain and related diseases. However, applying optogenetics to plants has been challenging because plants already contain numerous photoreceptors and respond to a wide spectrum of light for their growth and development. The Highlighter system, engineered by Bo Larsen, overcomes these challenges and represents a major step towards using optogenetics in plants.

The researchers at the SLCU are working to further develop the Highlighter system and expand its applications in plant biology. The ability to control gene expression using light could have significant implications for crop improvement, enabling precise timing of traits such as flowering or ripening. By expanding the toolbox of optogenetic tools for plants, this research opens up exciting opportunities for sustainable agriculture and efficient farming practices.

Source: Sainsbury Laboratory Cambridge University (SLCU)