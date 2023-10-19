CityLife

Science

All Four RS-25 Engines Installed on NASA’s Artemis 2 Core Stage

Oct 19, 2023
NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to send astronauts back to the Moon, reached a significant milestone with the installation of all four RS-25 engines onto Core Stage-2 for use in the Artemis 2 mission. The engines were successfully affixed to the propulsion and avionics system, marking a major step forward in the program. The core stage, standing at 212 feet, features two large liquid propellant tanks and the four RS-25 engines.

The installation process began in early September, with the final engine being installed on September 20. NASA has stated that securing and outfitting all four engines to the stage is a time-consuming process that involves fastening various components and conducting tests and checkouts to ensure proper performance.

Although progress has been made on Core Stage-2, a welding issue at the Michoud Assembly Facility has temporarily slowed work on Core Stage-3, which is crucial for the Artemis 3 mission. However, NASA is optimistic that a resolution will be found. Core Stage-2 is expected to be completed later this year, while Core Stage-3 is scheduled for completion in late 2024 or early 2025.

In addition to the engine installations, the revamped RS-25 engines have undergone their inaugural certification test. The engines were tested for 550 seconds, exceeding the required duration by 50 seconds. This test is the first of 12 planned tests through 2024, and it aims to assess the efficacy of new engine components.

Despite the progress, NASA’s Artemis program has faced criticism for its sustainability and high costs. The fully expendable SLS Moon rocket, used in the program, has been deemed unaffordable by the inspector general. However, NASA remains committed to the program and is working to address the financial challenges.

By Gabriel Botha

