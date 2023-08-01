Perseid Meteor Shower Expected to Provide a Spectacular Show

The annual Perseid meteor shower is set to be a highlight for sky watchers this year. Expected to peak on the nights of August 12 and 13, the meteor shower will be visible from mid-August until September 1. With an average of 50 to 75 meteors per hour at its peak, it is considered one of the biggest astronomical events of the year.

To get the best view of the meteor shower, it is recommended to find a location with dark skies. City lights and moonlight can diminish the visibility of the quick flashes of meteors. Fortunately, this year the waning crescent moon will not pose much of a threat to visibility. It will produce very little interfering light and will set earlier in the evening, leaving darker skies.

For an even more spectacular experience, areas with especially dark skies, such as central and eastern Oregon, are recommended. Sky watchers should head out after dark and look up to the constellation Perseus, located in the northern part of the sky. Finding a comfortable spot to stargaze will provide the opportunity to see the meteors.

While watching meteor showers can be a solo activity, it can also be a social event. This year, OMSI and the Rose City Astronomers are hosting a star party at Rooster Rock State Park on the night of Saturday, August 12, allowing people to gather and enjoy the meteor shower together.

The Perseid meteor shower occurs when the Earth passes through a debris path left behind by the Swift-Tuttle comet, which last passed the sun in 1992. As the comet sheds icy and dusty debris, it forms a stream behind its orbit. When this debris enters Earth’s atmosphere, it becomes visible as a meteor shower.

It’s worth noting that cloud cover or wildfire smoke may impact visibility. Checking the latest smoke forecast and upcoming weather forecast online before heading out to view the Perseids is recommended.