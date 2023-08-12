A Study Reveals Breakdown of Standard Gravity in Wide Binary Orbits

A recent study analyzing the orbital motions of widely separated binary stars, known as “wide binaries,” has discovered evidence that standard gravity breaks down at low accelerations. Researchers found that accelerations below one nanometer per second squared deviate from Newton’s and Einstein’s gravitational laws.

The study, conducted by Professor Kyu-Hyun Chae of Sejong University in Seoul, focused on the orbital motions of up to 26,500 wide binaries observed by the European Space Agency’s Gaia space telescope. Chae used a Monte Carlo deprojection method to calculate the gravitational accelerations experienced by the binary stars as a function of their separation.

The findings revealed that when two stars orbit each other with accelerations lower than about one nanometer per second squared, they deviate from predictions by Newton’s universal law of gravitation and Einstein’s general relativity. The observed acceleration is about 30 to 40 percent higher than predicted. These deviations were statistically significant and met the conventional criteria for a scientific discovery.

The breakdown of the Newton-Einstein theory at lower accelerations aligns with a modified theory called modified Newtonian dynamics (MOND). This theory was proposed by physicist Mordehai Milgrom and predicts a boost factor in accelerations at weaker levels. Interestingly, this boost factor is consistent with the wide binary data and suggests the manifestation of the external field effect of modified gravity.

The implications of these findings are profound for astrophysics, physics, and cosmology. The anomalies observed in wide binary orbital motions challenge current concepts of dark matter and dark energy. It suggests the need for a new theory that extends general relativity to the low acceleration limit.

While standard gravity has been successful in explaining many phenomena, the breakdown at low accelerations indicates the need for a broader understanding of gravity in the weak acceleration regime. This discovery may have similarities to historical shifts in physics, such as the transition from classical electrodynamics to quantum physics.

The study’s results are considered significant by experts in the field, and Chae has made his research and codes available for transparency and further exploration by interested researchers.