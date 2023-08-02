New Algorithm Developed to Detect Potentially Hazardous Asteroids

Humanity has been actively searching for asteroids, particularly Near Earth Objects (NEOs), due to their economic potential and the need to identify potentially hazardous asteroids (PHAs) that could pose a threat to Earth. The University of Washington has developed a new algorithm called HelioLinc3D that can detect PHAs. So far, about 2,300 PHAs have been discovered out of the total 30,000 NEOs found. However, researchers believe there are still many more PHAs that have yet to be identified.

PHAs are asteroids that come within 5 million miles of Earth and are large enough to pose a potential threat. Detecting these dim objects, even at their closest approach, is a challenging task. Specialized telescopes like the Asteroid Terrestrial Impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) at the University of Hawai’i are typically used for this purpose. These telescopes often have to image the same patch of sky multiple times in a single night to spot a PHA on the edge of its detection range.

The HelioLinc3D algorithm, developed by researchers at the University of Washington, can analyze data from multiple days of satellite observations to find information about asteroids. It recently detected its first PHA, now named 2022 SF289. Despite having been captured only once on September 19th, 2022, it was later captured three more times by ATLAS on separate nights, allowing HelioLinc3D to piece together the puzzle and confirm the presence of the asteroid.

2022 SF289 is not considered a threat as its orbital path will take it within 140,000 miles of Earth without any potential for impact in the foreseeable future. With a length of 600, it would cause devastation but not catastrophic damage like the asteroid that led to the extinction of the dinosaurs.

The HelioLinc3D algorithm is expected to be particularly effective when used with the upcoming Vera C. Rubin observatory in Chile, which is set to be operational in early 2025. This observatory will only require two captures a night to detect PHAs like 2022 SF289, compared to the four captures currently needed. Until then, the algorithm will continue to search through the back catalogs of ATLAS and other asteroid hunters to identify potential threats.