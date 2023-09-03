An Unprecedented Study Reveals the Most Exhaustive Frog Evolutionary Tree

A groundbreaking study has recently unveiled the most comprehensive evolutionary tree of frogs to date, encompassing a staggering 5,242 species. Led by researchers such as Jeff Streicher, Senior Curator in Charge of Amphibians and Reptiles at the Natural History Museum, London, the study not only presents a revised timeline for frog evolution but also introduces innovative software that can be applied to other organisms.

Previous attempts at creating comprehensive phylogenies for frogs were limited due to the types of genetic data used. To overcome these limitations, the researchers combined genetic data from phylogenomic studies with hundreds of genetic markers and data from small-scale studies, resulting in a remarkable 71% increase in the number of included frog species compared to previous family trees.

The study reveals a shift in the evolutionary timeline of frogs, indicating that living frogs began evolving approximately 180 million years ago, rather than the previously believed 210 or 220 million years ago. According to Jeff Streicher, this finding suggests that frogs diversified into thousands of species more rapidly than previously thought.

The development of new software played a crucial role in the study. This software enables easier comparison of genes that evolve large differences between species, allowing for the inclusion of diverse genetic data in the phylogenetic analysis. Lead author Dan Portik highlights that this approach could be applied to any group of organisms.

Overall, this groundbreaking study not only enhances our understanding of frog evolution but also provides a valuable resource for future research in the field. With the most detailed and comprehensive frog evolutionary tree available, scientists and nature enthusiasts have new avenues to explore and expand our knowledge of these fascinating creatures.

Reference: “Frog phylogeny: a time-calibrated, species-level tree based on hundreds of loci and 5,242 species” by Daniel M. Portik, Jeffrey W. Streicher and John J. Wienss, 25 August 2023, Molecular Phylogenetics and Evolution.

Definitions:

Species: A group of living organisms that share common characteristics and can interbreed to produce viable offspring in nature. It is a fundamental concept used to classify and organize the diversity of life. (Source: None)