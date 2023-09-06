The Development of Human Embryo Models for Study

This article discusses the challenges in studying human post-implantation development and presents a new method for studying this stage of development using human embryonic stem cells. The current ability to study human post-implantation development is limited due to ethical and technical challenges. However, researchers have recently developed embryo-like models that mimic the development of all embryonic and extra-embryonic tissues found in human conceptuses after implantation.

These models, called Structured Stem cell-based Embryo Models (SEMs), have been successfully created using mouse naïve embryonic stem cells. In this study, the researchers extend these findings to humans by using genetically unmodified human naïve embryonic stem cells. The resulting human SEMs accurately recapitulate the organization of known lineages and compartments found in post-implantation human embryos.

The human SEMs demonstrate developmental growth dynamics that mimic key stages of post-implantation embryogenesis, up to 13-14 days post-fertilization. This includes the formation of embryonic and bilaminar disks, lumenogenesis of the epiblast, amniogenesis polarization, anterior-posterior symmetry breaking, and specification of primordial germ cells. The SEMs also show the development of a polarized yolk sac with visceral and parietal endoderm, expansion of extra-embryonic mesoderm, formation of a chorionic cavity and connecting stalk, and the presence of syncytium and lacunae in the trophoblast surrounding compartment.

This new SEM platform provides researchers with the ability to study previously inaccessible windows of human early post-implantation development up to peri-gastrulation. It allows for experimental interrogation of this stage of development, which was previously limited due to ethical concerns.

Further research in this area could lead to a better understanding of human embryonic development and potentially advance reproductive medicine and regenerative therapies.

Definitions:

– Embryo-like models: Models that mimic the development of embryos

– Embryonic stem cells (ESCs): Pluripotent cells that can differentiate into any cell type in the body

– Post-implantation development: The stage of development after implantation of the embryo into the uterine wall

– Epiblast: A layer of cells in the embryo that gives rise to the body of the fetus

– Hypoblast: A layer of cells in the embryo that contributes to the development of the yolk sac and other extra-embryonic tissues

– Extra-embryonic mesoderm: A layer of cells that gives rise to the extra-embryonic tissues, such as the amnion and chorion

– Trophoblast: Cells that form the outer layer of the blastocyst and give rise to the placenta

– Carnegie stage: A system for classifying the development of embryos based on morphological characteristics

