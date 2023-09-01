Understanding Planckian Scattering in PdCrO2: A Key to Unlocking High-Temperature Superconductivity?

Physicists have long sought to understand the phenomenon of Planckian scattering in certain unconventional metals, as it could hold the key to unraveling the mysteries of high-temperature superconductivity. In two new papers, an international collaboration of researchers, including physicists from Cornell University, provide a microscopic-level explanation for why Planckian scattering occurs in the compound PdCrO2 but not in its nearly identical “sister” material, PdCoO2.

Planckian scattering refers to the rate at which electrons interact with imperfections in the material and with each other, which increases linearly with temperature. By studying PdCrO2 and PdCoO2, which are well-characterized crystals, the researchers offer a quantitatively accurate description of the origin of the Planckian scattering rate in strongly interacting metals. Their findings were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The characteristic time between electron collisions in strange metals, such as PdCrO2 and PdCoO2, is determined by Planck’s constant and the temperature. It has been believed for some time that understanding this common thread among materials could provide insights into the origins of high-temperature superconductivity.

The researchers aimed to focus on a simpler and well-understood material like PdCrO2 to build a theory for the phenomenon of Planckian scattering. PdCrO2 is a magnetic delafossite with two species of electrons—a mobile set that conducts electricity and an immobile set that displays magnetism. In contrast, PdCoO2 has no magnetism.

However, magnetism alone does not explain the origin of Planckian scattering. The researchers discovered an unexpected cooperative process where electrons interact simultaneously with the crystal’s vibrations and the localized spins responsible for magnetism. This previously overlooked interaction is a crucial piece of the puzzle.

By understanding this interaction, researchers can explore new materials where it plays a dominant role and potentially uncover entirely new phenomena. This research is an important step toward understanding the behavior of superconducting materials and may pave the way for more efficient energy transfer in the future.

Sources:

– Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2023), DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2305609120