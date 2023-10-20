What Are Comets Made Of and Where Do They Come From?

Comets are celestial objects that capture our imagination with their bright streaks across the sky and their long tails. But have you ever wondered what comets are made of and where they come from?

Comets are actually leftovers from the formation of our solar system about 4.5 billion years ago. Most of the gas, dust, rock, and metal ended up in the Sun and the planets, but what wasn’t captured formed comets and asteroids.

Comets are often referred to as “dirty snowballs” or “icy dirtballs” because they are clumps of rock, dust, ice, and frozen gases and molecules. The nucleus of a comet is the core made up of these materials.

Surrounding the nucleus is a fluffy layer of ice, similar to a snow cone, and a dense crystalline crust. The crust forms when the comet gets close to the Sun and its outer layers heat up. With their crispy outside and fluffy inside, comets have been compared to deep-fried ice cream.

Most comets are only a few miles wide, with the largest known comet being about 85 miles wide. They are relatively small and dark, making them visible only when they come close to the Sun.

When a comet approaches the Sun, it heats up and undergoes a process called sublimation. This is when the frozen gases and molecules on the comet’s surface change directly from a solid to a gas. The released gas and dust form a cloud around the comet known as a coma.

The coma interacts with the Sun to create two tails. The ion tail is made up of gas and appears blue in color. The dust tail is formed by dust particles released during sublimation and reflects sunlight, giving the tail a curved shape.

Comets have highly eccentric orbits, meaning they have elongated ovals with extreme trajectories that take them both close to and far from the Sun. They spend most of their time in far-off regions of the solar system, moving slowly through the outer reaches.

Many comets are believed to originate from the Oort cloud, a round shell of small solar system bodies that surrounds our solar system. Comets from the Oort cloud have long orbital periods of over 200 years and are called long-period comets.

Short-period comets, on the other hand, have orbital periods of less than 200 years. Some short-period comets come from the Kuiper Belt, an asteroid belt beyond Neptune. There are also Jupiter-family comets that have orbital periods of less than 20 years and reach only as far as Jupiter’s orbit.

Comets spend a relatively short time in the inner solar system, brightening as they approach the Sun before fading away and returning to the outer solar system.

Comets continue to captivate our curiosity and offer insights into the origins of our solar system.

