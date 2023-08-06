Comet Pons-Brooks: A Spectacular Show in the Sky

Comet 12/P Pons-Brooks, a periodic comet that orbits the sun every 71 years, recently had an outburst on July 20, 2023. This sudden brightening by about 6 magnitudes created a striking spectacle. While still not visible to the naked eye or binoculars, the comet is now within the range of large telescopes. It is expected to reach binocular range by March 2024.

During the outburst, the comet displayed a distinct “horned” or Millennium Falcon-like appearance. Community photographers have captured images of the comet, revealing its unique C or hooked shape.

Comet Pons-Brooks dates back to the 1300s when it was observed by Chinese astronomers. It was later spotted by Jean-Louis Pons and William Robert Brooks in the 1800s, and currently bears their names.

Excitement continues to build for this comet’s upcoming events. On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will occur, creating a rare opportunity to see both the darkened sun and the comet in the sky. However, observing the sun during an eclipse requires caution and expertise.

Presently, Comet Pons-Brooks is about four astronomical units away from the sun. It will reach its closest point to the sun on April 21, 2024, at a distance of approximately 0.7 AU. The comet will then pass closest to Earth on June 2, 2024, at a distance of 1.5 AU.

To catch a glimpse of the comet, large telescopes are currently necessary. However, as it gets closer and brighter, observers may have a chance to see it without optical aids. Photographers can anticipate capturing stunning images as the comet passes through different constellations such as Draco, Hercules, Lyra, Cygnus, and Andromeda.

As the comet approaches the sun in March 2024, its speed and brightness will increase. By April, during the eclipse and perihelion, it will be situated in Aries. Unfortunately, as the comet moves closer to the sun, it becomes more challenging to observe due to the brightness of the twilight sky.

During the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, the sun will be in Pisces, and Jupiter will be in neighboring Aries alongside the comet. Observers should avoid looking directly at the sun and instead enjoy the spectacle of the eclipse with their unaided eyes.

Comet Pons-Brooks will be in close proximity to Jupiter from April 12-14, 2024. This celestial event marks the closest approach of the comet to the sun (perihelion). Excitement is mounting as astronomers and enthusiasts eagerly await further developments in the journey of Comet Pons-Brooks.