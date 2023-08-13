Scientists Refute Claim of Comet Explosion Contributing to Decline of Hopewell Culture

A recent publication in Scientific Reports claimed that a comet explosion 1,500 years ago led to the decline of the ancient Indigenous Hopewell culture. However, a team of scholars has refuted this claim, finding the evidence to be inadequate and inconsistent.

Led by Dr. Kevin C. Nolan, director and senior archaeologist of the Applied Anthropology Laboratories at Ball State University, the team reviewed the evidence presented in the original research and found it to be wholly inadequate to support the claim of a catastrophic event. They also identified possible manipulations of data.

The original research by Dr. Kenneth Tankersley, a University of Cincinnati archaeologist, proposed that a cosmic airburst occurred over what is now Cincinnati, resulting in the destruction of villages and farm fields in the Ohio River Valley. Tankersley’s evidence included the presence of meteorites, iron, and silica-rich microspherules, as well as spikes in iridium and platinum, all supposedly associated with burned Hopewell habitations.

However, Dr. Nolan’s team found no evidence of catastrophically burned habitations at the Hopewell sites studied. They suggested that the burned surfaces identified by the University of Cincinnati researchers were either localized episodes of burning for ceremonial purposes or not burned surfaces at all.

The team also discovered that the available radiocarbon dates for the Hopewell sites claimed to have been affected by the comet airburst did not align, further casting doubt on the claims made in the original research.

Moreover, the scholars noted instances of possible intentional data manipulations in support of the comet impact claim, which raised concerns about the validity of the research.

In conclusion, Dr. Nolan and his team refuted the claim of a comet explosion contributing to the decline of the Hopewell culture. They argued that the cultural shifts observed in the Hopewell society were likely a result of changes in social and religious practices rather than a decline in local populations.

The findings of the refutation are published in a response article in Scientific Reports. The team hopes that their research will provide a more accurate understanding of the factors that influenced the decline of the Hopewell culture.